Thais return with harrowing stories of surviving Hamas attack

A woman hugs her son, one of the 244 Thais who returned home from war-torn Israel on Monday night, at Suvarnaphumi airport. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

Saksit Wichitthongchai returned from Israel on Monday night with a harrowing story of living in fear, surrounded by gunfire as Hamas terrorists attacked nearby labour camps.

At night, he and the other Thais in his work camp all carried knives for protection. he said. They learned that seven or eight workers at a nearby camp were killed during the Hamas attacks.

Fortunately, there were no casualties in his camp, about 30 kilometres from the main area of conflict, although the fighting could be clearly heard around them. All 60 Thai workers in the camp were safely evacuated, Mr Saksit said.

Other returnees recounted similar stories.

The 28-year-old Khon Kaen man was among the 244 Thais who returned from Israel on Monday night. They were the fifth group of returnees, including 33 Thai students from two universities who arrived on a special charter flight.

Mr Saksit and his coworkers departed Tel Aviv on flight EI AI LY085 at 8.46am and touched down at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province at 9.01pm on Monday.

They were greeted by Boonyawee Khwaiphan, deputy-director of the Department of Employment, other labour officials, airport staff and relatives.