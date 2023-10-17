Rangers seize 12m speed pills in Chiang Mai

Soldiers display packs containing of 12.2 million meth pills seized from two pickup trucks abandoned by fleeing smugglers in Wiang Haeng district, Chiang Mai, early Tuesday morning. (Photo supplied)

Soldiers seized more than 12 million methamphetamin pills from two pickup trucks abandoned by fleeing smugglers in Wiang Haeng district of Chiang Mai early Tuesday morning.

Rangers from the army’s Pha Muang task force became suspicious of two pickup trucks parked in a garden alongside the Ban Mai Muang Jod road in tambon Piang Luang around 5am. A group of 15-20 men were loading bags onto the back of the two vehicles.

As the soldiers approached the men fled, leaving behind the two loaded pickups.

There were 61 rucksacks on the vehicles, each containing 200,000 meth pills, 2.2 million pills in total.

One suspect was detained nearby.