Women aid fellow Thais amid conflict

Wipawadee: Went to 'red zones'

Two Thai women have shared their experiences rescuing 32 Thai workers from Hamas attacks in Israel.

Video clips by Wipawadee "Jam" Vannachai went viral on Tuesday when they showed her and Napaporn "Nong" Sohasun driving around Thai worker camps on Sunday in a so-called "red zone" to pick up Thai workers who were at risk.

This comes despite the deaths of 29 Thai workers and a further 17 being taken hostage while thousands have been evacuated to shelters and are trying to contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv to return to Thailand.

Her live stream on Sunday showed the two women driving through Israeli military checkpoints. Ms Wipawadee said in the video that she had to ask officials to let them in the red-zone area because Thai workers had told them they had been stuck in worker camps and wanted help.

Ms Wipawadee said she was contacted by Thai workers injured in the attacks, but their employers forced them to resume working. The women successfully brought injured workers to a hospital before taking them to a shelter.

Following her worker-helping efforts, Ms Wipawadee returned to Thailand on Tuesday to attend her mother's funeral in her hometown in Nong Bua Lamphu province.

After arriving at Khon Kaen airport, she told media she understood Hebrew and wanted to help Thai people because her ex-husband was an Israeli lawyer who had represented Thai workers for over 15 years.

When Hamas launched their attack on Oct 7, many Thai workers in Israel reached out for help through the law firm, asking Ms Wipawadee to help pick them up from the worker camps.

Ms Wipawadee and Ms Napaporn then drove to the camps in the high-risk zones to help get the Thai workers away from danger.

Ms Wipawadee said many Thais had lost their identification documents during the chaos caused by the attacks.

Both women contacted related parties to issue temporary passports for them and helped them return to Thailand.

"It was not easy entering unsafe zones to pick up Thai workers. There were certain areas where soldiers did not allow us to enter, but we insisted we must help get the Thai people out. The soldiers eventually helped protect us, allowing for the successful rescue of Thai workers," Ms Wipawadee said.

Ms Napaporn is staying in Israel and facilitating help for workers who still need assistance, while Ms Wipawadee said she would return to Israel in December.