Ridership up 90% after new flat fare

Ridership jumped by almost 90% along Bangkok's Red and Purple electric train lines on Monday after the 20-baht flat fare came into effect, according to a source at the Department of Rail Transport (DRT).

In total, 94,446 passengers used the two lines on Monday, up 86% from Sunday, the source said.

The Transport Ministry rolled out the flat fare on the Purple and Red lines to help Bangkok residents bring down their living costs and reduce air pollution in the city. If the trial along the Purple and Red lines is successful, the ministry plans to expand the flat fare to other electric train routes.

Only trips over 20 baht are capped -- passengers going on shorter journeys that cost less than 20 baht will still be charged the actual fare.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit hailed the flat fare as a way to encourage people to switch to electric trains.

Citing the "Transport Future for All" policies, Mr Suriya said the flat rate will continue to be applied well beyond its tentative expiry date of Nov 30 next year.

The cabinet had to set this deadline to keep it in line with the law governing fiscal discipline, which requires that any projects undertaken with state subsidies must be evaluated for their cost-effectiveness annually.

Mr Suriya said the state will have to pay less to subsidise the policy over the years as more people use the services.

Meanwhile, political activist Somchai Srisutthiyakorn took to Facebook to question the flat fare policy, which he said might create an unnecessary financial burden for the government.

He said the public deserves a detailed breakdown spelling out the losses incurred and subsidies paid.

Surachet Pravinvongvuth from the Move Forward Party said the flat fare should not be seen as a success, as the two lines picked for the trial are the least used by the public.