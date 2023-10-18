Two veteran Bangkok Post photographers pass away

Kamthorn Sermkasemsin (left) and Jarin Trakullertsathien began their long careers with the Bangkok Post in 1964.

This week is a sad one for the Bangkok Post as two former veteran chief photographers have passed away following periods of illness.

Kamthorn Sermkasemsin, 86, passed away on Sunday after struggling with a long illness in hospital.

His colleague, Jarin Trakullertsathien, also 86, passed away early on Tuesday. He was also being treated in hospital at the time.

Both were veteran photographers at the Bangkok Post during the time when its office was located on Ratchadamnoen Avenue. It was an era when rolls of film had to be developed — a far cry from today’s digital and instantly accessible photographs.

As fate would have it, both joined the Post on Oct 1, 1964 as photographers, and it appears as if their careers were interlaced together.

Kamthorn was made Chief Photographer in 1968. When he was promoted to Picture Editor in 1983, this also meant greater responsibility for Jarin as he was promoted to Assistant Picture Editor.

Kamthorn was made Chief News Editor in 1986 but he resigned from the Post in 1988 after working with the paper for 24 years. With Kamthorn’s resignation, Jarin was made Chief Photographer in 1988 — a position he held until his retirement in 1997. He worked at the Post for 33 years.

Sayant Pornnantharat, who worked under both men and was himself a former Chief Photographer at the Post, said both men had different leadership styles.

Kamthorn excelled at planning and had a clear idea of what kind of photos best portrayed a story or key events. He would brief photographers before they went out on assignment.

"If they did not get what was assigned, they were sent out to take the photo again,” Mr Sayant said.

He said that Jarin was a quieter chief — straightforward, reliable and serious about the work of the team.

Kamthorn’s prayer rites will be held at 6pm at Wat Thepsirin, Sala 4, until Friday. The cremation ceremony is at 2pm on Saturday. Jarin has donated his body to Siriraj Hospital as per his wishes.

Both men will be sadly missed by the Bangkok Post newspaper, especially by its photographers.