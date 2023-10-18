FDA: No signs of deadly children's syrup here

Court case in Indonesia highlights contamination that led to more than 200 deaths

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says it has not found any deadly contamination in syrup medications for children in the country like those found in Indonesia.

Specifically, the agency has not found any contamination with toxic diethylene glycol (DEG) or ethylene glycol (EG) in medications available in the country, said Dr Narong Aphikulvanich the acting FDA secretary-general.

He was responding on Wednesday to an ongoing court case in Indonesia against the makers of toxin-contaminated cough syrup medications that killed more than 200 children last year.

The cases in Indonesia resulted from intentional use of the toxins to contaminate propylene glycol that drug manufacturers in India and Indonesia used to produce their syrup medications, Dr Narong said.

He also said the FDA did not find locally any products made by Afi Farma, the Indonesian drug manufacturer named in the court action.

Over the past year the FDA has sampled children's syrup medications imported from India and Indonesia for examination and it did not find any contamination with DEG or EG. The sampling and examination would continue for public safety, Dr Narong said.