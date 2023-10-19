Mother buoyed by hostage negotiations

Manee: Being held by Hamas

The mother of a Thai worker held hostage by Hamas militants remains hopeful she will see her son's face again after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed negotiations towards securing the release of Thai hostages have been "positive".

Mr Srettha conveyed the message on Tuesday, giving hope to families of Thai workers held hostage. The prime minister's message comes amid media reports indicating that Hamas will release hostages, including Thai workers.

Manee Jirachart is one of five workers from Udon Thani province held hostage by Hamas following the outbreak of hostilities on Oct 7.

On Wednesday, reporters visited his house in tambon Na Mai in Ban Dung district of Udon Thani and met his mother, Buasri Jirachart, who said the reports of Hamas's willingness to release captives made her hopeful.

"When I read the news, I felt so relieved. My son is not going to die," Mrs Buasri said.

"Now I want the Thai government to negotiate the release of the captives as soon as possible. Even though it has been 11 days of being held hostage, I believe my son is still alive," she said.

Besides five locals from Udon Thani who have been held captive, 12 more Thai workers from the North and Northeast want to be repatriated to Thailand.

Videos from Sorachuan Surapichai, 43, from Sakon Nakhon province, showed that 12 Thai workers at a flower and vegetable farm 9km from the Gaza Strip face constant bombardment.

He said that on Tuesday, there had been 14 of them before two workers decided to return to Thailand, while the remaining 12 are now at risk.

Working in Israel for five years, Mr Sorachuan said the current war is the worst confrontation between Palestine and Israel he has seen.

He said he and other Thai workers can hear gunfire daily and must run to a bunker to escape the fighting when it gets close.

"The employer is now reducing our wage and changing our bonus conditions. We are told to resume working all the time," Mr Sorachuan said.

"On some days, the gunfire was so hostile that we almost could not run to the bunker."

Mr Sorachuan said many Thai workers have been abandoned in at-risk areas, waiting to be helped by the government.