Govt backs UK plans to foster English study cooperation

Thailand has accepted the United Kingdom's proposed programmes to foster cooperation in English studies for Thai teachers and students in Thailand.

Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob on Wednesday met UK Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan and discussed educational cooperation in English studies for Thai teachers and students in Thailand.

British ambassador, Mark Gooding, also attended the discussion at the Ministry of Education.

Pol Gen Permpoon said he was thankful that the British government has offered aid to develop the online-learning platform for Thai students, allowing them to get access to English classes and online databases worldwide.

He said that Thailand still has a lot of students from underprivileged backgrounds.

After receiving assistance from the British government to improve English classes, students and teachers are provided much more equal access to education.

Pol Gen Permpoon added that he is willing to study the advice and lessons learned on the practicality of online and on-site learning in Britain.

An exchange of knowledge on curriculum and textbooks would contribute to improvement in English classes in Thailand.

Ms Trevelyan said that Britain was pleased to share its experiences during the pandemic, where online learning was met with difficulties.

Various parties in Britain then worked jointly with many sectors to improve and digitise school lessons as well as to train school personnel to work online.

Given that the education minister is paying attention to English study in Thailand, Ms Trevelyan said that the British government was willing to support the programmes.