Security guard, wife make off with B9m from employer

Police suspect pair caught in Nong Bua Lamphu planned to use funds for drugs

Police display stolen cash and other valuables seized from a security guard and his wife in Nong Bua Lamphu province on Saturday. (Photo supplied)

A security guard and his wife have been arrested in Nong Bua Lamphu province after making off with an estimated 9 million baht in cash and assets stolen from the guard’s employer.

Bang Mod police on Friday executed an arrest warrant issued on Oct 12 for a 41-year-old man identified only as Ampol and his wife, Toy Tem, a 27-year-old Cambodian national.

Both face charges of theft and destruction of property, while Toy Tem is additionally charged with illegal entry and residency in Thailand.

Police apprehended the couple, who had gone into hiding in a rented room in Nong Bua Lamphu, on Saturday. They were caught with over 1.1 million baht in cash, 168 one-hundred US dollar bills and several items of jewellery, brand-name watches and spiritual amulets. The total estimated value of the stolen goods is 9 million baht.

Their arrest followed a complaint filed in Chom Thong district of Bangkok by a fabric manufacturer.

Upon reviewing the evidence, investigators found that Mr Amphol and his wife had broken into the company’s safe in Bang Mod at night and made off with the valuables. Mr Amphol was working as a security guard for the victim’s company.

Police also found 2,708 methamphetamine pills, several guns and rounds of ammunition in the room where the couple was staying.

Mr Amphol has admitted to the crime, citing the need for money to care for his pregnant wife. However, initial investigations have already revealed that the woman is not pregnant, and authorities suspect that the two intended to use the stolen cash to purchase narcotics.

The suspects are in police custody, awaiting further legal action.