MFP to probe new sex case in Bangkok

Parit Wacharasindhu, spokesman and list MP of the Move Forward Party

The Move Forward Party (MFP) will investigate another case of sexual harassment brought by three women against one of its own MPs, said the party's list MP and spokesman, Parit Wacharasindhu, on Saturday.

Mr Parit posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday after a rumour about sexual harassment involving one of its MPs representing a district on the Thon Buri side of Bangkok surfaced on Friday.

Mr Parit said this sexual harassment case was mentioned in its press briefing on Oct 12, when a similar case involving one of its MPs from Prachin Buri surfaced. He said the party's disciplinary committee contacted the complainants for further information. Two of those have completed their investigations, while the other will be invited tomorrow to give information.

"Sexual harassment is among the violations the party considers unacceptable. We will punish that MP in the same way as the other members who committed the same act without any consideration of political impact in the future," said Mr Parit. The rumour emerged thanks to the "Wan Nee MFP Ko Hok Arai" (What lies is MFP telling today?) Facebook page, which is known for exposing MFP controversies.

The page owner said the MP privately chatted with the victims before inviting them to a nightclub, where he ordered the victims drinks. He sexually harassed them when they were unconscious and begged for sexual intercourse many times, which all victims denied him, according to the page.

The page said later the MP was one of those representing districts on the Thon Buri side of Bangkok. They include six MPs such as Sirin Sanguansin, MP for the Thawi Watthana constituency, who was under fire for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a car in Sri Racha district in June, and Chaiyamphawan Manpianjit, MP for the Thaling Chan-Thawi Watthana constituency.

After Mr Parit's post, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, secretary-general of the Progressive Movement, expressed his thanks for Mr Parit and the party's women MPs who have to "carry" the party's representation and reputation amid its present troubles.

He also demanded the MP apologise to the victims, the public and the party, as it could help stop the infinite clarifications that MFP members have to give to calm the situation down. "Show your responsibility and do not hide. Accept your fault, apologise, and then be punished," said Mr Piyabutr. It would help set new standard for society.