Over 100 test positive for drugs in Pathum Thani club raid

About 300 customers were inside MEM Exclusive Club, or MEM Pub, in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani when it was raided by a team of Department of Provincial Administration and anti-narcotic officials in the small hours on Sunday. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: A total of 137 clubgoers tested positive for drugs in a raid on an entertainment venue in Lam Luk Ka district in the small hours on Sunday.

The 1.45am raid on MEM Exclusive Club, or MEM Pub, on Hathairat road in tambon Lat Sasai, Lam Luk Ka district, was led by Ansit Sampantarat, director-general of the Interior Ministry's Department of Provincial Administration, with support from the Region 1 Office of the Narcotic Control Board and territorial defence volunteers. No police took part in the operation.



About 300 people were in the pub at the time of the raid. Many of them were under 20 years old and five did not carry an identification card.



Urine tests produced 137 positive results among the patrons.



The pub owner and several managers were arrested and charged with opening and operating the venue without a permit, selling alcoholic drinks to people under 20 years old, selling alcoholic drinks during prohibited hours and inciting youths into misconduct.



The pubgoers tested positive for drugs were to undergo a legal process.



Mr Ansit said the raid followed complaints filed by local residents with the Interior Ministry's Damrongtham Centre that the pub had illegally allowed youngsters under 20 years of age inside and the place had been used for selling and using drugs. Moreover, the complaints, said, the pub was sometimes open until 6am.



He had instructed the district chief to submit a report to the provincial governor, with a proposal for the place to be closed for five years.