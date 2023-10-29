20 Myanmar workers caught with fake entry stamps in passports

Twenty Myanmar workers were taken to the Songkhla immigration office after being arrested for illegal entry in Hat Yai, Songkhla, on Saturday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Twenty Myanmar migrant workers - 16 men and four women - were arrested in Hat Yai district on Saturday for illegal entry after fake entry stamps from the Suvarnabhumi airport immigration office were found in their passports.

They were rounded up for questioning by immigration police on patrol who found them sitting in a group by Chotiwithayakul 1 road in Hat Yai city at about 1.30pm.



When officers checked their passports, they found fake entry stamps from the Suvarnabhumi airport immigration office.



In subsequent enquiries, the migrants said they had each paid job brokers 120,000 baht for jobs in Malaysia.



The brokers took their passports to get them stamped for entry to Thailand, they said.



Led by a guide, they slipped across the border into Thailand via a natural crossing in Kanchanaburi. They proceeded to Bangkok and stayed at a resort.



On Friday afternoon, they took a bus to Hat Yai, Songkhla, where they were arrested on Saturday while waiting for a ride to the Malaysian border.



They were taken to the immigration office and charged with illegal entry, forgery and using fake entry stamps.