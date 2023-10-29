New hospital planned in Bangkok's Sai Mai district

Students get Covid-19 vaccinations at Rittiyawannalai School in Sai Mai district of Bangkok in February 2022. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

City Hall is planning to build a hospital in Sai Mai district, after Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt found the capital’s second-most populous district is not served by any hospitals affiliated with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Mr Chadchart visited the area on Sunday with Rattikan Kaewkerdmee, a councillor representing Sai Mai district, district chief Sombat Kanokthipwan and other officials.

The district has 209,556 residents, second only to Klong Sam Wa district. However, since there are no BMA-affiliated hospitals in the district, most residents in the area are referred to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, which is overseen by the Directorate of Medical Services under the Royal Thai Air Force.

In addition to a hospital, which will be built on a 20-rai plot of land donated by a resident, City Hall will also develop two public health centres to serve the area.

“The development won’t only benefit the district’s residents, but also those living in neighbouring Klong Sam Wa district. The districts have a combined population of about 400,000, similar to a province,” he said.

Mr Chadchart also said the BMA will consider a number of new measures to deal with the area’s traffic congestion, including more park-and-ride facilities to promote the use of public transport and expanding the area’s bicycle lanes.

BMA is also working to tackle flooding at 14 areas in Sai Mai district, said the governor, adding Vacharapol and Sai Mai roads will be further upgraded to prevent floods after heavy rain.