Govt raises domestic sugar prices by 20%: official

Thailand has hiked domestic sugar prices by 20%, a senior official told Reuters on Monday, a move aimed at narrowing the gap between local and global sugar prices.

White sugar increased from 19 baht to 23 baht per kg, Cane and Sugar Board deputy secretary-general Virit Viseshsindh said, while refined white sugar rose to 24 baht per kg from 20 baht.

The change come into effect on Saturday, Oct 28, he said.

Thailand this year is expected to produce 8 million tonnes of sugar, of which 2.5 million are consumed domestically.



