A parliamentary smokescreen

About Politics: Many observers feel the MFP is going to use an upcoming general debate to deflect attention from its internal problems v Election of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Pheu Thai leader has many speculating about when she will replace Srettha as PM

Parit: Won't just slap wrists

The main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) is gearing up to grill the government in a general debate that might distract public attention from its own dirty laundry, according to critics.

Having initially been reluctant to lead the opposition bloc, the MFP has, for the first time, exercised an opposition party's power, vested in it by the constitution.

The party has decided to lodge a motion for a general debate against the government, which is set to take place early next year. Although the session cannot inflict any critical harm on the relatively young administration since it does not entail a no-confidence vote, the televised onslaught played out in parliament promises to put the government on the defensive and possibly land it in hot water if cabinet ministers fall short on delivering clear answers to questions.

The last time a general debate took place was before the May 14 general election. It was staged by an opposition led at the time by the Pheu Thai Party, which counted the MFP as its closest ally.

Opponents dismissed the debate as a quasi-extension of an electoral campaign intended to smear the coalition parties, headed by the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), and to discredit them ahead of the general election.

If played right, a general debate can prove fatal to a government, and the previous one may have contributed to the drop in popularity suffered by the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration, where the PPRP and the Gen Prayut-affiliated United Thai Nation Party went on to be defeated in the election, having ended up in fourth and fifth places respectively.

This time around, the MFP is staging another general debate apparently to try and win back some positive publicity as the champion of checks and balances, which it hopes can soften the impact of a series of sexual harassment and violent behaviour allegations against its members in recent weeks, according to observers.

The debate is likely to zero in on the government's flagship policy, the highly controversial 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme trumpeted by Pheu Thai, now the ruling party, which could also be its weak spot.

The scheme, which is estimated to cost no less than half a trillion baht to finance, involves handing out digital money to everyone aged 16 and over, regardless of their financial status.

Pheu Thai argues that the policy, which critics have decried as one of the country's biggest spendthrift stunts, will unleash an economic stimulus tsunami for a country in dire need of a swift and across-the-board, post-pandemic recovery.

Despite growing doubts and outright resistance from experts, Pheu Thai has firmly stood its ground, although it may be inclined to review the eligibility of digital wallet recipients to micro-target those who need it the most, such as low-income earners and the elderly.

If the scheme turns out to be a success, the MFP, which is now the direct rival of Pheu Thai, could end up watching its popularity slide.

In the next general debate, the MFP is expected to launch a pre-emptive strike against Pheu Thai while also drawing people's attention away from its own mess, the observers say.

The MFP had been reportedly condemned, even by some of its own supporters, for acting slowly to address damning allegations against certain party members and MPs over their conduct.

One of them, Prachin Buri MP Wuttiphong Thonglour, was accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a young woman, for which he is now facing a complaint filed by activist Srisuwan Janya with the National Counter Corruption Commission for an alleged breach of MP ethics.

Mr Wuttiphong denies doing anything to break the law.

On Thursday, the party executive board finally broke its silence and announced its decision to expel Mr Wuttiphong.

Earlier, Kittithat Chaiprasit, a noted independent architecture and political philosophy expert, had warned that MFP inaction could be a ticking time bomb for the party both in the short and long term.

He said the MP, a reference to Mr Wuttiphong, has shown no remorse, offered no apology and proceeded to blame the victim. To rub salt in the wound, the matter came across as being about someone trying to turn "black into white", he said.

With pressure mounting on the MFP, party spokesman Parit Wacharasindhu revealed that party executives were busy investigating the issue and gave his assurances there would be no wrist slapping.

Admitting the party has been perturbed by sexual harassment claims against some members, the spokesman made it clear the MFP does not condone cover-ups.

Mr Parit said the party's executive board probed two prior cases and punished the members involved, one over a brawl and the other also over sexual harassment. The party expelled the latter.

Is she about to rise further?

The recent election of Pheu Thai Family chief Paetongtarn Shinawatra as leader of the ruling party has sent speculation into overdrive, with some believing the move sets her on course to become premier late next year.

The buzz surrounding the youngest daughter of jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra possibly becoming prime minister is not without reason, according to observers.

Paetongtarn: Aiming for top job?

Known to be the most politically active among her siblings, Ms Paetongtarn has been in politics for two years, working closely with party members in the last election campaign. She was also one of the party's prime ministerial candidates.

She has also been appointed to serve on the national committee on soft power strategy and the national committee on soft power development. The job is also widely seen as prepping the 37-year-old novice for a long-term political career.

However, the chatter about Ms Paetongtarn taking over as prime minister undermines current Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who took office barely three months ago, according to the observers.

The prime minister, who is also finance minister, is facing a barrage of questions concerning the digital wallet policy that is widely seen as a timebomb for him and his administration.

Initially set for rollout in February next year, the scheme could be postponed to September, with the scope of eligible recipients likely to be narrowed down instead of being offered to everyone aged 16 and over, regardless of their financial status.

A sub-committee of the digital wallet policy panel has recommended limitations on the handout of digital money based on either salary or savings to reduce the size of the amount required to finance the scheme due to concerns that a universal giveaway may undermine fiscal discipline.

It is said Pheu Thai, which floated the scheme to lure votes during the election campaign, does not have the full support of its main coalition partners -- the Bhumjaithai, Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties -- in proceeding with the scheme.

Moreover, the digital wallet scheme will face intense scrutiny from across sectors, including senators who rejected Mr Srettha's nomination in the prime ministerial vote.

Talk about Ms Paetongtarn leading the country can also be attributed to Mr Srettha himself, who has spoken highly in favour of her since she stepped into the political arena, according to observers.

Shortly before the Oct 27 party leadership meeting, Mr Srettha set tongues wagging when he reacted to a reporter who addressed him as "Prime Minister". Mr Srettha said: "Which one? There are two prime ministers".

Mr Srettha made the remark as he led cabinet ministers in watching the blockbuster movie Sap-Pa-Rer (The Undertaker).

It is understood the "other prime minister" Mr Srettha was referring to was none other than Ms Paetongtarn, who joined him at the movie screening, which was an event to highlight government policy on promoting soft power development.

At the Oct 27 meeting, Mr Srettha was among well-wishers who lined up to congratulate Ms Paetongtarn on her new role. A viral picture in which he appeared to kiss her hand prompted many to recall the remark at the cinema and wonder if Mr Srettha might step down so Ms Paetongtarn can succeed him soon.

Yutthaporn Issarachai, a political science lecturer at Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, does not believe that Ms Paetongtarn will become prime minister any time soon.

He believes Ms Paetongtarn's official rise to lead Pheu Thai is to prepare her for a prime ministerial bid after the next general election. If that time comes sooner, it will be after Mr Srettha's administration reaches mid-term in 2025.

However, according to Mr Yutthaporn, a change will impact political stability, and Pheu Thai would be reluctant to swap "horses in the middle of the war" unless it is absolutely necessary.

"How can Pheu Thai be sure that the coalition partners won't betray it and switch allegiance? I don't think the party will take the risk by changing the prime minister without any assurances a Pheu Thai candidate will be elected," he said.

But he believes that the fate of the Pheu Thai-led government and of Mr Srettha hinges on the digital wallet scheme. The prime minister will be the first to bear the brunt if it cannot be implemented, and Pheu Thai Party's performance at the next election will likely be disastrous.

Mr Yutthaporn has no doubts that Pheu Thai will press ahead with the policy but will make substantial adjustments to reduce the financial burden incurred and ensure it strictly adheres to laws and regulations.