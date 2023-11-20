Srettha invites Biden to visit

US President Joe Biden hosted a dinner for country leaders and participants on the last day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in San Francisco on Nov 16. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he has invited US President Joe Biden to visit Thailand, adding that several prominent American business leaders are keen to invest in the country.

Mr Srettha said on Sunday he made the offer after a dinner hosted by the US president for country leaders and participants on the last day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in San Francisco.

Mr Srettha said he had a long conservation with Mr Biden over dinner and assured him that Thailand is ready to serve as a production base for major companies in the US.

He said he invited Mr Biden to pay an official visit to Thailand.

Barack Obama was the last US president to visit the country, on Nov 18-19, 2012.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry would be responsible for coordinating the arrangements, Mr Srettha said.

"I met several major companies in the US and most of them are interested in investing in Thailand, such as Tesla, which is keen to set up a production base for electric vehicles [here]. Next week, some of its executives will fly in to inspect a potential location for the factory.

"Analog Devices [ADI], the American semiconductor company, has also expressed interest in investing in clean energy while Walmart hopes to expand its range of halal food and fresh food,'' Mr Srettha said.

He said he also met Chinese President Xi Jinping and they traded good wishes, hoping for fruitful ties.