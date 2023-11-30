4 more Thais released by Hamas

A van carrying the four newly freed Thai hostages on Thursday. (Screen capture)

Four more Thai workers taken hostage by Hamas militants were released on Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday, citing a report from the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The ministry said the four Thai men - Paiboon Ratnil, Kong Saelao, Chakraphan Sikhena and Chalermchai Saengkaew - have undergone a medical check-up at an Israeli hospital, where Thai embassy officials are taking care of them.

Arrangements have been made for them to contact their families and relatives from the hospital.

The ministry congratulated the families of the four Thais, and thanked all involved in the negotiation process, leading to their release.

However, the ministry said nine other Thais are believed to still be in Hamas captivity, adding that the Thai government remains committed to their swift release. The released individuals will return to Thailand after undergoing an initial compensation process in Israel, it said.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin posted on X (formerly Twitter) that on Thursday at 2am (Israel time) the four freed Thais had arrived at Hatzerim Airbase in southern Israel.

He thanked all parties involved in coordinating efforts for their release.

Since the first day of the Israel-Hamas truce agreement on Nov 24, Hamas has freed 70 Israelis, 23 Thai nationals, Two Russians and a Philippine citizen, while Israel has released 210 Palestinians.