HM Queen awards trophy to King's Cup winners

Best wishes: Her Majesty the Queen is greeted by onlookers at Kata Beach while walking to the race. (Photos: The Phuket King's Cup Regatta Facebook page)

Phuket: Her Majesty the Queen on Saturday represented His Majesty the King in presenting the trophy to the winners of the 35th Phuket King's Cup Regatta at Beyond Kata hotel in Muang district.

HM the Queen also participated in the race as a crew member on Vayu THA72 in the IRC Zero class which involved four boats from three countries -- Australia, the US and Thailand. Vayu THA72 finished first in the two races on Saturday, the last day of the Dec 4-9 tournament. The internationally renowned competition began on Dec 4 at Kata Beach.

Thomas Arthur Whitcraft, chairman of 35th Phuket King's Cup Regatta Organising Committee and a member of Vayu, said HM the Queen showcased flawless sailing skills and talents comparable to those of professional athletes.

He said her abilities in navigating impressed him because she had practised about two years before attaining the prestigious title of Yacht Master.

HM the Queen's participation in the annual international sailing competition was to honour and preserve the legacy of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great who was known for his passion and support for sailing.

Her participation was also to inspire and foster a new generation of enthusiasts in the sport.

The Phuket King's Cup Regatta was held for the first time in 1987 to celebrate the 60th birthday of the late king. It has been held every year since, during the first week of December.

This year, teams from 14 countries (Australia, Germany, the US, Belgium, Estonia, France, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, the UK, the Netherlands and Thailand) took part in the competition, which concluded on Saturday.