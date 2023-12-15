Football coach, sponsor charged with abusing boys

Police arrest a suspect accused of sexually abusing schoolboys. The two suspects arrested were Somporn Phorwanphang, 49, a football coach and civil servant, and Maj Kiartisart Akkharamontri, 64, a retired military officer. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A football coach and a sponsor have been arrested on charges of sexually abusing boys and videotaping sex acts.

Somporn Phorwanphang, 49, a coach who was also a civil servant attached to a district agricultural office, was arrested on Thursday along with Maj Kiartisart Akkharamontri, 64, a retired military officer, said Pol Maj Gen Saruti Khwaengsopha, commander of the police Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD). He did not provide details on where the suspects were arrested.

The arrests were made after parents of the victims sought help from the Pavena Foundation for Women and Children. Police began gathering evidence after being alerted by the foundation, and arrest warrants were subsequently sought.

The two suspects had set up a group called SP Academy to financially support a school football team. Many boys applied to play under the sponsorship of the group, said Pol Col Sarawut Chantawong, chief of ATPD sub-division 3.

The coach and the sponsor then persuaded some young players they liked to stay with them at their houses and in other provinces where football matches were held. Police say the suspects sexually abused those boys, some as young as 10 years old. They also made videos of the sex acts, said Pol Col Sarawut.

The number of boys victimised was not disclosed.

The investigation is being expanded to find out whether the videos were disseminated online to others, he added.

During questioning, the suspects confessed to all charges, police said. They were charged with sexually abusing children aged under 13, performing obscene acts with children under 13, luring children aged under 15 for obscene acts, depriving children of parental care and related offences.

Paveena Hongsakul, the founder of the foundation, said her staff took the victims for health check-ups and the results showed that they had been sexually abused.