Three arrested in foiled murder plot

RAdm Prakaipruek Srifa, 64, one of three suspects arrested, reads an arrest warrant as Crime Suppression Division police arrested him at his house in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok on Friday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A Taiwanese businessman and two retired navy officers have been arrested by Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police in connection with a foiled murder plot.

The arrests were made during Friday morning raids at eight locations in Chon Buri and Bangkok.

The arrests followed a complaint filed with the CSD by a Taiwanese man, who accused his father, Feng Hao Chang, 68, a wealthy Taiwanese businessman, of soliciting RAdm Prakaipruek Srifa, 64, an adviser to his company, to hire a gunman to kill him and his mother.

RAdm Prakaipruek subsequently asked Tewarat Mangkorn, 66, a former navy captain and close associate, to hire a gunman to carry out the plan.

However, the gunman revealed the murder plot to the Taiwanese man, who then filed the police complaint.

In the raids, CSD police arrested Mr Feng at his house on Srinagarindra road in Bangkok's Prawet district, RAdm Prakaipruek at his house in Lat Krabang district, and Mr Tewarat at his house in Thawi Watthana district.

Pol Col Anek Taosupap, the CSD deputy commander, said business conflicts were suspected as the motive for Mr Feng to orchestrate the murder plot against his son and wife.

The three suspects face initial charges of hiring a person to commit murder. They denied the accusations.

They were brought to CSD headquarters for further questioning.