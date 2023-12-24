Cold snap, rain are likely over Christmas holiday: Met Dept

A girl and her father wear a jacket while cycling in Wachirabenchathat Park (aka Suan Rod Fai) in Chatuchak district on Saturday. The Meteorological Department forecasts the temperature in greater Bangkok will be 18-32C on Sunday, rising to 20-35C on Dec 25-29. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Cold and windy weather has been forecast across the country until Monday with temperatures in the northern and the northeastern regions expected to drop by 1–2 degrees Celcius.

In a warning covering Dec 23–25, the Meteorological Department said a cold front from China will blanket the upper part of the country resulting in cold and windy weather.

The temperature in the North and Northeast is forecast to fall by 1C–2C and temperatures on mountain tops in the North and the Northeast will be from 2C–10C and 5C–13C respectively.

However, heavy rain is forecast in the lower part of the southern region from Dec 23 until 25 due to a strong northeastern monsoon wind in the Gulf of Thailand.

Residents are being urged to brace themselves for possible flash floods and run-off.

More rain is also forecast for Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang and Satun on Sunday, and Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat throughout the day on Monday.

Interest from tourists remains strong at top tourist destinations in the northern and northeastern regions and is particularly lively on weekends especially as temperatures in some locations have dropped below 10C.

In the northeastern province of Loei, the temperature at Phu Rua National Park fell to 5C while that of Phu Kradueng dropped to 6C.

The temperatures in towns ranged between 9C and 10C.

In the northern province of Chiang Mai, conditions on Doi Inthanon, the country’s highest peak, in Chom Thong district dropped to 4C with frost, known locally as mae khaning, covering plants on the mountaintop.

Kiew Mae Pan, a popular place to view the renowned “sea of mist”, welcomed 3,566 visitors on Friday.

Meanwhile, Khao Yai National Park, which spans Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima and Prachin Buri, will waive entrance fees for visitors on Dec 31 and Jan 1 as a New Year’s gift for the public, said park chief Chaiya Huayhongthong.