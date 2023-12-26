Agencies to combat wildlife trafficking

Students undergo snake safety training at the Khao Pathab Chang wildlife rescue centre in Ratchaburi's Chom Bung district to mark National Wildlife Protection Day on Tuesday. Apinya Wipatayotin

Ratchaburi: The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation plans to tighten borders with Thailand's neighbouring countries to prevent illicit wildlife trafficking.

Narongrit Sookprakan, director of the department's wildlife border section, said his department is working closely with authorities from various state agencies responsible for border control to help monitor illicit wildlife trafficking gangs. The move is to mark today's National Wildlife Protection Day.

He said the agencies are the Royal Thai Police; the Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for flora and plants; the Department of Fisheries, responsible for caring for marine life; and the Department of Livestock Development, for animal imports and exports.

"We have joined forces to help prevent and suppress any wildlife smuggling along the border in Chiang Rai, Nong Khai, Songkhla and Trat provinces," he said.

Mr Narongrit also spoke at a recent seminar on "Integrated Cooperation on Wildlife Crime Suppression" at Khao Pathab Chang wildlife rescue centre in Ratchaburi's Chom Bung district.

This year, the theme for National Wildlife Protection Day is "Save Wildlife for Your Life", which aims to educate the public about wildlife protection, he added.

Polavee Buchakiat, director of the newly-established Wildlife Crime Intelligence Centre, said the department is concerned about illicit wildlife trafficking along the border, so it has created the centre to gather in-depth information about wildlife trade networks.

"The centre can really help the department in suppressing illicit wildlife trafficking," Mr Polavee said.

Watcharin Phusit, director of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division, said closer cooperation between domestic and international agencies responsible in tackling wildlife trafficking crimes would play an important role.