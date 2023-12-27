New centre 'can handle' refugee flood

Officials visit a Myanmar refugee shelter in Mae Sot district of Tak in April. (Photo: Tak Provincial Public Relations Office)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has floated the idea of setting up a centre along the Thai-Myanmar border to provide humanitarian assistance for Myanmar refugees desperate to escape internal fighting between junta forces and insurgent ethnic minority groups.

Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara said on Tuesday the ministry has been holding talks with its Myanmar counterpart about the centre for some time after learning about the perilous situation inside Myanmar.

"Thailand shares approximately 2,400 kilometres of border with Myanmar. [That's why] Thailand can't stay still and has to provide [humanitarian] assistance to Myanmar refugees," he said.

He said if the centre is finally set up, it will also serve as a channel for transport, medication and food for those affected by the fighting inside Myanmar.

Mr Parnpree said the ministry is now in talks with the Myanmar government and some ethnic minority groups. They agreed in principle with the idea, but more discussion is needed. He added that Myanmar will send a working team to attend a meeting with the ministry in Thailand early next month to discuss the matter.

Aside from that, they are expected to come up with measures to handle any future influx of refugees into Thailand, he said.

Asked if it is high time for Thailand to review Asean's five-point consensus that calls for an end to violence and dialogue among all parties, Mr Parnpree said Thailand still supports the five-point consensus.

Mr Parnpree said Thailand has maintained a good friendship with Myanmar, but, as an Asean member itself, the Thai government cannot intervene. He also responded to questions about the Israel-Hamas war, saying that Qatar was trying to negotiate another truce to free the remaining hostages.

Meanwhile, former Metropolitan Police chief Sanit Mahathavorn has has told the government to hurry up and assist the remaining 30 Thais reported to be missing or who remain stranded in Israel.

The senator said that of the 54 Thais taken hostage and held in captivity by Hamas after the Oct 7 attack, only 14 had been helped by authorities.

At the same Senate meeting, Pol Lt Gen Sanit called on Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn to look at the debt problems faced by returnees after some were refused bank loans as they are now unemployed.