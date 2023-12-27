Cosmetic surgeon ordered to pay B4.1m in patient death

Lawyer Pasit Lertsincharoenkul, representing the family of a young woman who died during a cosmetic surgery procedure, speaks to reporters outside the Nonthaburi Provincial Court on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

NONTHABURI: The Nonthaburi Provincial Court on Wednesday ordered a surgeon to pay 4.1 million baht in compensation to the family of a 21-year-old woman who died during a breast augmentation operation in 2020.

Merisa Phumwisai went into shock and died during the procedure at the well-known clinic in the Sanam Binnam area of Nonthaburi on Oct 17, 2020, said Pasit Lertsincharoenkul, the lawyer for the family.

The compensation consisted of 2 million baht each for the mother and the young daughter of Merisa, who was a native of Roi Et province, plus 100,000 baht for her funeral. The court acquitted the clinic’s broker who was the second defendant in the case, the lawyer said.

Mr Pasit said that a criminal case was still pending and the family is awaiting progress from the Rattanathibet police station in Nonthaburi.

Supatra Najaithon, 58, the mother of the deceased, said she was grateful for the court decision. She and her granddaughter were facing financial trouble because her late daughter was the family breadwinner while she did not have a permanent job. Occasionally her granddaughter had to go to school without cash, Ms Supatra said.