More children speak of football team abuse

Five more children aged between 10 and 13 are taking legal action against their school football coach and a team sponsor who have been charged with sexually abusing two of their teammates.

The children and their families travelled from Udon Thani to meet Pavena Hongsakula, chairwoman of the Pavena Foundation for Women and Children, on Tuesday about their legal action.

The suspects -- Somchai (surname withheld), 43, a coach who was also a civil servant attached to a district agricultural office, and Maj Somyot (surname withheld), 64, a retired military officer-- were arrested by the police Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) on Dec 15 after the victims' parents sought help from the foundation.

The suspects, who have since been released on bail, had set up a group to financially support the school football team.

The coach and the sponsor allegedly persuaded some young players to stay at their houses and later sexually abused the boys. The two team members, both aged 10, were rescued by the foundation.

With the five boys who recently met Ms Pavena, the mother of a 13-year-old boy said the parents had been reluctant to file any complaints against the suspects as both were influential figures.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old boy said the fact that both suspects were released caused more concern among the parents. She also said the coach, who now lives in the same community, had attempted to meet the boy, but she did not allow it to happen.

Ms Pavena arranged a meeting between the five families and Pol Maj Gen Saruti Khwaengsopha, ATPD commander, for more questioning and so they could file complaints. Ms Pavena is also working with the Justice Ministry on compensation payments for the victims' families.

Matters relating to compensation are expected to be known in the next five days, she said. Justice Minister adviser Somboon Muangklum is working the case.