Southern floods rush through Pattani

Water levels starting to fall but more than 90,000 families affected by worst floods in decades

People wade through floodwater in Muang district of Pattani on Thursday. (Screenshot from a coverage by Pattani Public Relations Office)

Flooding in the South was contained to Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala provinces on Thursday, with Pattani the worst hit as water was draining through the province into the sea, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

A total of 93,220 families were being affected by floods in 25 districts of the three southern border provinces, but in general water levels were dropping, said Chaiwat Junthirapong, the director-general of the department.

In Pattani, 10 of 14 districts were flooded. Meanwhile, all 13 districts of Narathiwat were inundated. Two of the eight districts in Yala — Muang and Raman — were also under water.

Local residents said water levels were the highest in about five decades in areas along the Sai Buri River in Pattani because deluges of floodwater were flowing from Narathiwat to the sea through Pattani.

Floodwater was 2-3 metres deep in tambons Tabing, Lahan and Pasaeyawo in Sai Buri district.

Muang district of Pattani was also heavily inundated because floodwater from Yala was overflowing the Pattani River. Some areas were under nearly two metres under water. The central business area of the district was also flooded.

Since last Friday, persistent rains have caused floods in Narathiwat, Pattani, Satun, Songkhla and Yala and affected 102,070 families, the department said.

In Narathiwat alone, floodwater killed seven people and one person was reported missing.