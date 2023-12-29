Pattani flooding still critical

Two boys board a rubber basin in the flood-hit Rong Ang community in Muang district of Pattani as the Pattani river overflowed its banks on Friday morning. Authorities are asking parents to keep youngsters away from floodwater as they could be swept away by currents. (Photo: PSU Pattani Campus radio station Facebook page)

PATTANI: The flooding situation in this southern province is still critical as the Pattani and Sai Buri rivers have overflowed their banks to inundate Pattani town, leaving key economic areas under water.

On Friday morning, the water level in the Muang Pattani municipality was rising quickly. Business premises on Phiphit, Udom Withi, Kalapho, Chabang Tiko and Yaring roads were inundated.

On Nong Chik Road leading to Pattani town, along which hotels and department stores are located, the water was more than 50 centimetres deep. Signs had been erected to tell motorists to avoid it and use other roads. Many cars and motorcycles had stalled in the water.

Red flags have also been put up at the Dechanuchit bridge. Sixty-six water pumps have been installed at various spots around the town to quickly drain the water out but more water keeps flowing in.

Local residents said water levels were the highest in about five decades in areas along the Sai Buri River in Pattani because floodwater was flowing from Narathiwat to the sea through Pattani.

An official announcement has been issued, warning people not to let their children play in the water as they could be swept away by the strong currents.

In Muang district, flooding has hit six tambons with 14 villages and 1,767 households, affecting 6,603 residents.

Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala have been the hardest-hit of five southern provinces that have seen some of the worst flooding in decades over the past week.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, a total of 93,220 families were being affected by floods in 25 districts of the three southern border provinces.

In Narathiwat alone, flooding is known to have killed seven people and one person was reported missing.