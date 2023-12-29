Holiday traffic crawling out of capital

Major roads from Bangkok to North and Northeast packed with New Year revellers

Traffic congestion is heavy in Nakhon Sawan province on Friday as New Year revellers head north. (Photo: Chalit Phumruang)

Traffic moving at a crawl was reported on main roads to the North and the Northeast as New Year revellers streamed out of Bangkok on Friday.

Traffic on northbound roads in Ayutthaya and Nakhon Sawan was heavy. Congestion built up at kilometre maker 50 on Phahon Yothin Road in Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya about 9am as many motorists headed north.

From morning to afternoon, major roads heading to the North, particularly in Nakhon Sawan, were packed with vehicles. On Phahon Yothin Road from Phayuhakhiri district to Muang district of the lower northern province, traffic was very heavy.

The high volume of vehicles from the intersection in front of the Jiraprawat military camp to the Dechatiwong bridge caused traffic to move at a snail’s pace. Traffic police had to close a section of road at the Dechatiwong intersection to allow traffic to flow better.

In the Northeast, traffic has also slowed on main roads as many vehicles are heading to the region.

In an attempt to ease congestion, the Transport Ministry has waived fees on some motorways around the country, including a 77-kilometre section of Motorway No 6 linking Bang Pa-in in Ayutthaya to Nakhon Ratchasima.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, traffic was congested on the Mitraparp Highway in Nong Sung, Khong and Sida districts as motorists headed to Khon Kaen and other northeastern provinces on Friday. Vehicles were moving an an average speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour in those areas.

Highway police and local officials were helping to facilitate traffic flow along the roads.