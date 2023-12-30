Lop Buri stone carvings attract attention

Authorities trying to learn more about ancient sandstone discovered in Khao Puang mountain range

Officials inspect ancient carved sandstone in the Khao Puang mountain range in Phatthana Nikhom district of Lop Buri province. (Photo: Lop Buri public relations office)

LOP BURI: A historical site containing ancient stone carvings has been discovered in the Khao Puang mountain range in Phatthana Nikhom district.

The site was discovered by a team led by Phatthana Nikhom district chief Rattapon Turaphan while exploring a forest in tambon Khok Salung late last month. He was joined by officials from the Khok Salung tambon administrative organisation (TAO), the Royal Forest Department and other local representatives.

In addition to a mound of sandstone used for carving, the team discovered a pile of square- and cylindrical-shaped stones scattered around the area, said Thanompong Sungthoop, chief of the Khao Phraya Doen Thong project of the Royal Forest Department.

A history expert has not yet concluded an estimate of the age of the site, but based on some markings carved on the stones, it could be ancient Khmer art.

Mr Thanompong said he believed the site was part of a trade route between the ancient town of Si Thep (6th-10th centuries AD) in what is now Phetchabun and the Lavo Kingdom (7th-14th centuries), known today as Lop Buri.

Ratchapon Auesalung, chairman of the Khok Salung TAO, said Khok Salung village also has many local products — such as tobacco and palm leaves — that can be used as a source of knowledge for those interested in history. The authority plans to develop the site as a new tourism destination in the province.