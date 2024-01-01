New Year holiday death toll reaches 128

Heavy traffic is seen on the Bangkok-bound Mitraphap Highway in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

During the final three days of the year, the government recorded 1,150 traffic accidents that killed 128 people and injured 1,151 others across Thailand.

Announcing the statistics for Dec 29 to 31, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said on Monday that the most accidents (44) happened in Kanchanaburi. The western province also recorded the most injured people (43).

Meanwhile, Bangkok had the highest death toll of eight during the three-day period.

On New Year's Eve alone there were 424 traffic accidents, 51 fatalities and 416 injured people.

Speeding was the most common cause of the accidents (37%), followed by drink driving (33%). Motorcycles were involved in 87% of all accidents.

Pol Gen Surachate said most people were returning to Bangkok and other provinces of economic significance on Monday.

According to the World Health Organization, an average of 60 people die on Thailand's roads every day of the year.