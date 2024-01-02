PM confident ahead of budget bill debate

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin declared on Monday that he is ready for the debate on the budget bill for the 2024 fiscal year, which gets underway on Wednesday.

Mr Srettha said that the coalition partners had discussed their preparations for the debate before the New Year holiday and were ready to defend the spending plan.

"I believe the MPs know their roles. The issue of the day is the budget bill, so we must focus on it," he said when asked about speculation that the opposition could turn the bill discussion into a no-confidence debate.

Mr Srettha said he did not require special support or anyone to defend him during the three-day debate, noting the House's job was to ask questions and the government's responsibility was to provide answers.

The budget bill was supposed to take effect on Oct 1, but it was delayed following the election to allow the coalition government to find its feet.

Debate on the first reading will occur on Wednesday and Thursday, and a vote will be held Friday before a 72-member House committee is formed to scrutinise the bill.

Pheu Thai MP for Loei Saran Timsuwan expressed confidence the government would be able to address the opposition's questions despite the tight timeframe he had to review the proposed spending.

Mr Saran, who serves as a secretary for government whips, said government MPs would not blindly defend the bill but would participate in the debate to ensure the spending plan was in the public's best interests.

Meanwhile, Move Forward Party (MFP) and opposition leader Chaithawat Tulathon said the opposition bloc is poised to intensify its examination of the government's performance after the New Year break.

While opposition parties have a different focus, the MFP's priorities include justice administration, management of political conflicts, and a charter rewrite, he said.

Mr Chaithawat added the party will keep a close watch on the digital wallet scheme, the soft power promotion initiative and energy reform.

He said the timing of a no-confidence motion is not determined by how long the government has been in office but by the government's conduct.

He said the opposition will seek a no-confidence motion as soon as it detects misconduct or irregularities.