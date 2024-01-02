Varawut backs pension boost in principle

Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa on Monday said he supported the idea of increasing the monthly allowance for the elderly to 3,000 or 5,000 baht, but that any rise must be financially sustainable for the country.

His remarks came in response to a bill submitted by civic groups on Dec 21, seeking a rise in the monthly living allowance for the elderly from the current 600 baht to 3,000 baht.

The bill was signed by 43,826 people and received by Deputy House Speaker Padipat Santipada, who promised to forward it to the House of Representatives for deliberation as soon as possible.

Nimit Tienudom, an activist representing the groups, said they had submitted similar drafts three times in the past decade, but a "universal pension" system materialised instead.

He said the current economic downturn has made people realise that it is more important than ever to have some form of income security when they retire.

Nitirat Subsomboon, director of the We Fair Network, noted how 90 billion baht was earmarked for the elderly allowance, about 600 baht on average per month, while civil servants' pensions cost 300 billion baht, or 30,000 baht on average a month.

In response, Mr Varawut said Thailand is already an ageing society with its proportion of elderly citizens soon expected to exceed 20%, and that will have an impact on the country's revenues.

However, he agreed in principle with a rise in the allowance and pledged that the ministry would do its best to ensure that everyone aged 60 or above had access to a comprehensive retirement package with which to support themselves.

Apart from the elderly, the ministry must also consider the monthly allowance for people with disabilities and newborn babies, he added.