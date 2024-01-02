Soldiers seize drugs after border clash with smugglers

Soldiers with packages of meth pills found in an abandoned rucksack after they clashed with smugglers in Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo supplied/Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Soldiers clashed with smugglers and later seized 200,000 abandoned methamphetamine pills, in Mae Ai district in the small hours of Tuesday.

A patrol from the Pha Muang task force came upon armed men near a natural border crossing from Myanmar in Kaeng Tum village of Mae Ai district about 3.30am.

The two sides exchangd shots as the smugglers fled. Soldiers then searched the area and found two abandoned rucksacks containing 200,000 meth pills, and a gun, Lt Gen Narit Thavornwong, chief of a drug suppression unit, said on Tuesday. There were no injuries on either side.

Lt Gen Narit also said soldiers were being sent to examine suspecious parcels at logistics firms in three districts of this northern province for drugs - in Chiang Dao, Chai Prakarn and Fang.

Random sarches had been ordered at road checkpoints, particularly box trucks transporting parcels and trucks carrying agricultural products.

Patrols had been increased along the northern border to combat smuggling of drugs during the New Year holiday period, Lt Gen Narit said.