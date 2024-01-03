Yellow Line trains have defective wheels, says deputy minister

A Yellow Line monorail train stops at Phawana station above Lat Phrao Road. (File photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Some wheels on the Yellow Line monorail trains were defective and their use has been suspended pending thorough inspections, Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said on Wednesday.

He said the Yellow LIne operator, Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co, had been ordered to make thorough safety checks on all trains before they were put back into service on Wednesday.

A guide wheel fell off one of the trains on Tuesday evening onto the road below, bouncing and then hitting a taxi. The operator on Tuesday night attributed the falling wheel to defective ball bearings.

Mr Surapong said on Wednesday morning that production of a specific batch of guide wheels was defective and their use was suspended immediately.

“It remains uncertain if the wheel fell off because of heat or the ball bearings. There must be a thorough examination. I assume the problem also affects other wheels. There must be an extensive investigation to determine if it is about ball bearings or heat,” Mr Surapong said.

The deputy transport minister said the expected life of Yellow Line train wheels was about 300,000 hours, and they had been in use for only about 60,000 hours.

He had ordered transport officials to work with Eastern Bangkok Monorail to carefully check the safety of each and every Yellow Line train before they were put back in service on Wednesday. This had caused services to be cut back to once every 30 minutes, instead of the normal 5-10 minutes.

“Today’s service intervals are longer… The Transport Ministry must guarantee maximum service safety,” Mr Surapong said.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said he had called EBM representatives in to discuss safety measures on Wednesday afternoon.

The Yellow Line monorail runs between eastern Bangkok and Samut Prakan and the Pink Line monorail between northern Bangkok and Nonthaburi. The trains were manufactured in China by CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems, a joint venture of Canada-based Bombardier and CRRC Nanjing Puzhen.