203 abandoned cars removed from Bangkok roads

City Hall has removed more than 200 abandoned cars from Bangkok roads after no owners showed up to claim them.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) says it dealt with a total of 1,399 abandoned cars between 2019 and 2023. As of Jan 2, a total of 1,164 wrecks had been removed by their owners, while 203 were removed by district office employees. Thirty-two cars were pending removal, said Bangkok deputy governor Chakkraphan Phiewngam.

The BMA has imposed fines totalling 60,500 baht on owners of 33 abandoned vehicles and auctioned 36 vehicles for 268,000 baht so far.

Mr Chakkraphan on Wednesday oversaw the removal of dilapidated vehicles left abandoned on Sukhothai Soi 1 in Dusit district.

He said the city administration would put notices on abandoned vehicles for owners to remove them within a specified period of time.

If owners did not remove their vehicles, district offices would remove them and keep them at a garbage disposal centre for storage for six months. The vehicles would later be auctioned off, he said.

He urged people to alert the BMA via the Traffy Fondue application if they found abandoned car wrecks on roads or public areas.

Owners of vehicles abandoned on roads or in public areas are liable for a fine of up to 5,000 baht under the city’s cleanliness and orderliness laws.