Migrant smuggler nabbed in Pattani

Pol Lt Gen Ittipol Ittisarnronnachai, head of the Immigration Bureau, announces the arrest of a Thai man wanted in connection with a human trafficking ring that helped Bangladeshi nationals emigrate to Malaysia. (Photo: Immigration Bureau)

A Thai man wanted by police in connection with a human trafficking ring that helped Bangladeshi nationals reach Malaysia via Thailand for between 100,000 and 140,000 baht per head has been arrested in Pattani.

The Immigration Bureau said the 56-year-old suspect gave his name only as Loh when he was detained in Nong Chik district of the southern border province, but this was later found to be a false identity.

He was charged with assisting immigrants to enter Thailand unlawfully, a charge to which he admitted, said Pol Lt Gen Ittipol Ittisarnronnachai, the commissioner of the bureau.

The suspect was among the key members of the gang that police had been tracking since a crackdown in Sai Buri district of Pattani on Oct 30, said Pol Lt Gen Ittipol.

On that day a 64-year-old man identified only as Je-arong was arrested and an Isuzu pickup truck and two mobile phones seized, he added.

The man was charged with assisting seven Bangladeshi nationals to enter Thailand unlawfully.

The police later found that the seven Bangladeshis, who were also charged with illegal entry, had each paid between 100,000 and 140,000 baht to the gang for which Mr Je-arong worked to have them picked up in a border area in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo, on the Cambodian border.

It is not yet known how they travelled to Cambodia from Bangladesh.

The deal also involved driving them to Yaring district in Pattani, where they would have slipped into neighbouring Malaysia if they had escaped local authorities, said Pol Lt Gen Ittipol.

Mr Loh has been on an Immigration Bureau watch list since 2021, for assisting illegal migrants from Myanmar to enter Thailand through provinces in the lower South, said Pol Lt Gen Ittipol.