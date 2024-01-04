Graduates struggling to find work

The National Statistical Office (NSO) expressed concern on Wednesday over the high rate of unemployment among new graduates -- now representing the biggest portion of the nation's jobless, according to a survey conducted in October.

Suwannee Wangkarn, deputy director of the NSO, said the agency regularly does a monthly employment survey among Thais, and the latest in October showed that about 150,000 new graduates were out of work.

She said the group represented the biggest portion of the unemployed -- which stood at 341,000 in the October survey, or 0.8%.

Additionally, the number of unemployed who had no work experience stood at 212,000.

Overall, the survey showed there were 40.37 million Thais who were ready to enter the workforce.

Of this number, 39.95 million had managed to find some form of employment, 341,000 were jobless, and another 80,000 were classed as seasonal workers.

Most of the 18.64 million individuals who were not in the workforce were housewives, students and people who were ill or old.

Unemployment in October slightly dropped from September -- which stood at 342,000.

By region, the number of unemployed in the central and the northeastern regions had dropped, whereas those unemployed in the northern and southern regions had increased.

The jobless figure in Bangkok was unchanged.

By gender and age, men and youths aged 15-24 had been hit the hardest.

"The (overall) situation did improve in October, but the number of jobless among new graduates is alarming," she said.