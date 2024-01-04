Briton thanks Samui hotel staffer for returning lost wallet

Paul Davies gives a thumbs-up on meeting Pakdee Trirat, an employee of the Holiday Inn Samui, who returned the British tourist’s wallet at the Surat Thani immigration office on Thursday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A British tourist will be going home with a happy holiday memory after a hotel employee returned the wallet he lost on Koh Samui during the New Year countdown.

Pakdee Trirat, an employee of the Holiday Inn Samui, found the wallet on Bophut beach on the night of Dec 31 during the countdown celebrations on the tourist island, said Pol Col Naruewat Phutthawiro, chief of Surat Thani immigration police.

Mr Pakdee brought the wallet containing Thai and other currencies totalling about 30,000 baht, credit cards and a driving licence to immigration police and asked them to help find the owner of the wallet.

Immigration officers checked their records and found that British national Paul Davies, 48, was staying at a rented house in tambon Mae Nam on Koh Samui.

They contacted him via the owner of the house and invited him to come to their office to pick up his wallet from Mr Pakdee.

Mr Davies said he was impressed by the hotel staffer for returning his wallet, Koh Samui residents for their hospitality, and immigration officers for taking care of a tourist.