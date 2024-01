Woman safely rescued after falling into elevator shaft

Rescue workers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation try to help a woman who fell into an elevator shaft at a building in Bangkok's Bang Na district on Friday morning. (Photo: Nakon45 Anyawut Pho-amphai Facebook)

A woman was safely rescued after she fell into an elevator shaft at a building in Bangkok’s Bang Na district on Friday morning.

The incident was posted on Facebook by user Nakhon45 Anyawut Pho-amphai around 9:16 am.

According to the post, the Ruam Katanyu Foundation urgently sent a technical rescue team to help the woman at the building on Soi Sukhumvit 66/1. Details of how it happened were not available.

At press time, the rescue team managed to safely rescue the woman.