Tambon chief faces extortion charge

Official allegedly demanded that subordinates turn over 10% of their New year bonuses

A police officer explains the charges to Yurawat Thongpha (seated), chief of the Ban Thai tambon administrative organisation in Ubon Ratchathani, following his arrest on Friday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

UBON RATCHATHANI: A tambon chief in Khuang Nai district of this northeastern province has been arrested on charges of extorting bonus money from his subordinates, police said.

Yurawat Thongpha, 65, the head of the Ban Thai tambon administrative organisation (TAO), was arrested on Friday while attending a sports day at Ban Thai Witthayakhom School.

Police were acting on a complaint that Mr Yurawat had demanded that his subordinates hand over 10% of their bonuses, or about 2,000 baht per person, in exchange for his signature granting them a New Year bonus. He reportedly took about 68,000 baht in total.

He is facing charges of extortion and malfeasance. He has denied all charges.