Military bases to aid drug rehab efforts

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, far left, and Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang, right, meet army commander Gen Charoenchai Hintao, 2nd left, and two other key members of the Pheu Thai Party at parliament on Friday to discuss using military facilities to treat drug addicts. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

The government plans to use military facilities as places to treat and stabilise drug addicts in a new initiative aimed at reducing the harm caused by illicit drugs.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin highlighted discussions he had about the magnitude of drug problems in communities with Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang and army chief Gen Charoenchai Hinthao.

He also unveiled a programme in support of the government policy to mitigate the harm drugs cause.

"Drug problems have negative impacts on society, and MPs have relayed concerns from their communities. Military authorities have agreed to allow the use of their premises to provide treatment for drug addicts. They are expected to give details in two weeks," he said.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry said the permanent secretary's office attended a workshop with the Public Health Ministry, the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and local administrative organisations on alleviating the harm drugs do.

The meeting approved a proposal involving the operation of rehabilitation centres for patients with mental disorders caused by illicit drugs.

Under the proposal, the centres will provide treatment and care for orange-coded patients before they are referred to drug rehabilitation institutes or mental health hospitals.

The Public Health Ministry and the ONCB will discuss drawing up guidelines for the operation of these centres with other agencies and consider issuing a law to support the centres' activities, operation standards and referral system, the training of staff and budget.

While the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) was designated as a coordinator, the army will set up rehabilitation facilities at some military hospitals for this programme, targeting areas where there are no drug rehabilitation or mental health facilities.

In the first phase, four army-run hospitals in Prachin Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani and Kanchanaburi were designated as rehabilitation centres with 40 beds before the project was expanded to cover five more army-run hospitals in Udon Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Lampang and Nakhon Si Thammarat, with a total of 50 beds.

In the third phase, the centres would be introduced to the remaining 27 military hospitals with a total of 110 beds.