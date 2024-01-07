Police look to reskill

Up for analysis: The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau shows off computers used by alleged cryptocurrency scammers. Police have arrested suspects linked to the case and seized bank accounts with over 100 million baht.

As people become increasingly reliant on online technology for daily activities, from buying essentials to accessing entertainment, scams on the internet are expected to remain a prominent trend this year, according to Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej.

Cybercrime statistics collected by the Royal Thai Police (RTP) showed that over 400,000 cases were reported between March 1 and Nov 30 last year. Deceptive schemes involving fraudulent and substandard goods and services topped the rankings, accounting for 40.8% of cases. However, fraudulent investment schemes caused the largest financial damage, with losses exceeding 16 billion baht.

Data from November 2022 and November 2023 showed that approximately 21,000 cases were reported in both months, representing a trend that online scams are persistent.

"These figures highlight the threat posed by online scams and the need for pre-emptive actions," said the CIB commissioner.

Complex and daunting task

Combating cybercrime is difficult due to the use of technology by scammers as a tool to commit crimes and cover their tracks, said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop.

Scammers use advanced tools and techniques, such as SIM boxes and Voice over IP (VoIP), for their illegal activities, complicating law enforcement agencies' attempts to tackle cybercrime, he said.

In addition, law enforcement agencies also face three additional challenges when combating cybercrime.

First, online scammers usually operate along border areas in Myanmar, where the conflict between ethnic rebels and government troops makes it hard for Thai authorities to investigate them, he said. Scammers will also find safe havens in areas controlled by armed groups, such as in Laukkaing, north Myanmar, he said.

Second, there are intricate criminal networks behind online scams, he said. They are made up of multinationals, making it difficult for the authorities to coordinate their efforts and track them down, he said.

Lastly, legal and jurisdiction issues add complexity, he said. Online scams are borderless by nature, so international collaboration is required to bring these criminals to justice.

Unified front

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC) 1441 hotline has been set up to help combat online scams. It brings together banking, internet service providers, the police and telecom regulators in a proactive move to resolve the threat faced by the public.

The initiative is intended to streamline coordination, enable database management and enhance information-sharing, he said, adding the police are also using technology to streamline their work and enhance their ability to tackle cybercrime.

Technology plays a big part in handling complaints, gathering intelligence, analysing crime patterns and establishing connections with other agencies whether they are banks, internet service providers or telecom operators, he said.

Police are working to build networks and relationships with law enforcement agencies to exchange knowledge, investigation techniques and information about criminal activities to stay one step ahead of criminals.

He said it is important for the police to update their knowledge through the process of "unlearn, relearn and reskill" so they can meet the evolving challenges posed by emerging threats, such as cryptocurrency, the dark web and deep fakes.

Changing organisational structures is an essential part of improving the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in combating cybercrime, said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop.

As the CIB commissioner, he has been assigned by the prime minister to serve as the secretary-general of the AOC and set up a working panel to work closely with other agencies and develop effective strategies for disrupting cybercrime.

"It's time to elevate partnership and collaboration at regional and global levels because crime has become borderless. Victims in Thailand can be targeted by criminals based in other countries and we need a strong ally to reign in crimes," he said.

He said the public can be actively engaged in the fight against cybercrime, noting the CIB has used social media to warn them about online frauds, how to identify scams and urge them to report suspicious activities.

CIB mobile applications are expected to be launched soon, he added.

Growing concern

As online scams continue to pose a significant threat this year, violent crimes such as mass shootings are emerging all over the world and posing serious concerns for police and the public, he said.

Incidents like these are often unpredictable and have a devastating impact on communities, so the CIB has organised workshops at schools and private companies to help them understand the risks and come up with a plan to handle such situations and stay safe, he said.

The agency also has teamed up with the Police General Hospital to assess the mental health of its own staff and provide them with early diagnosis and treatment, which is important due to the demanding nature of their work, he said.

It has also cracked down on illegal firearms, resulting in confiscation of weapons and arrest of several suspects, he said.

The shooting at Siam Paragon shopping mall in October last year is one of the bloodiest days in recent years of violent crime. A 14-year-old boy is suspected of shooting people indiscriminately, killing one Thai and two foreign nationals and injuring five others.

The incident occurred just after the first anniversary of a shooting in Nong Bua Lam Phu, where a former police officer armed with a knife and gun attacked a nursery, murdering 24 children and 12 adults.

The Siam Paragon shooting has led to tightening of gun control measures, including a ban on the import of firearms and imitation firearms.

On southern unrest and possible violence in the capital, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop allayed concerns about violence related to southern unrest, saying the RTP's forward command has surveillance measures and monitors the activities of suspected individuals.

The CIB has instructed units under its supervision such as the Crime Suppression Division, the Marine Police, and the Highway Police to coordinate closely with local police.

Data-driven organisation

Improving data collection is one of the key areas the CIB is working on to better combat crime, according to Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop who envisions the CIB as a data-driven agency.

Through comprehensive and accurate data, the CIB can better understand trends and patterns, develop plans and allocate resources to address them efficiently, he said.

Poor data collection can result in incomplete or inaccurate data, making it difficult for police to perform effective data analytics, he said, adding the CIB has joined hands with Thailand Institute of Justice to develop a robust and comprehensive crime database.

The International Classification of Crime for Statistical Purposes, developed by UNODC, provides a comprehensive framework for producing statistics on criminal justice, and will be used as a model, he said.

The CIB can extract valuable insights from crime data and enhance its work in prevention, suppression and investigation to tackle crime, he said.

"Technology allows criminals to target people from anywhere and new technologies make it harder to track them down. The public is advised to arm themselves with knowledge. It is the best and first line of defence against crime," he said.