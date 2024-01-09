Chiang Mai transport set for major upgrades

A 'songthaew' is seen on a road in Chiang Mai, where the Transport Ministry is planning to improve transport systems. File Photo

CHIANG MAI: Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote travelled to Chiang Mai on Sunday to discuss the ministry's plans to improve the efficiency of the northern province's transport systems.

Mr Surapong met with Chiang Mai governor, Nirat Pongsitthaworn, and representatives from relevant sectors to discuss related efforts.

The minister said maximising the efficiency of the province's transportation system is crucial for the city's economy, especially in servicing tourism.

Mr Surapong said the plans are also being carried out with the well-being and identity of the local population in mind.

The first part is road development, which includes a plan for the first Muang Chiang Mai ring road, an 18km-kilometre thoroughfare connecting Highway No.11 with Highway No.1141, and the third Muang Chiang Mai ring road, a 53-km road located on Highway No.121.

The road project also covers the development of the third Muang Chiang Mai ring road intersection and bypasses the Mae Rim district and the Muang Thon Pao area. This part of the plan is now undergoing an expropriation cost estimation, said Mr Surapong.

The second part includes a Chiang Mai Public Transit Master Plan, consisting of the main railway and feeder bus systems.

The railway system is divided into three main lines: a 12.5-km red line (12 stations), a 10.5-km blue line (13 stations), and a 12-km green line (10 stations). Meanwhile, the feeder bus system is expected to cover 89km on seven main routes and 85km on seven additional routes.

The plan also involves the construction of a light rail transit train project between Nakhon Ping Hospital and Mae Hia Saman Samakkee intersection and a high-speed train system from the province to Bangkok, with the latter being a Thai-Japanese partnership project.

Mr Surapong has asked the Highway Department to approve a budget for the overall plan and to come up with a three-year plan to solve traffic problems.