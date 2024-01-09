Srettha nixes Children's Day dinosaur display

A girl gets excited as she encounters a dinosaur replica in the Government House compound on Children's Day in January 2020. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Dinosaur statues will not be on display at the Government House lawn on this year's Children's Day, a departure from the tradition observed over the past nine years under former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's tenure.

The decision comes as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that these ancient creatures have long been extinct.

Inquiring about the absence of dinosaur replicas at the Government House compound this year, a Bangkok Post reporter posed the question to Mr Srettha on Tuesday. With a lighthearted laugh, he responded, "Dinosaurs have already gone extinct."

Reports surfaced indicating that the Department of Mineral Resources initially intended to relocate dinosaur replicas for display at Government House on Children's Day. However, the plan was purportedly halted with a claim that the prime minister had issued an order against it.

(Video by Wassana Nanuam)