Electric mass transit seen as answer to PM2.5 woes

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin vows to promote electric mass transit to help solve the nagging air pollution problem in Chiang Mai during his trip to this northern province that ended on Thursday. (Photo: Panumate Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin vowed to promote electric mass transit to help solve the nagging air pollution problem in this northern province.

During his two-day trip that ended on Thursday, Mr Srettha said the situation had seemingly improved since his previous visit on Nov 28, as the level of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) was significantly lower in the provincial capital than last year.

This situation was seen to have improved since last April, when 302 hotspots were detected by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) alone, rendering the situation critical.

Air pollution has also impacted tourism in Chiang Mai as both local and foreign visitors did not want to visit the province due to the perceived health risk, Mr Srettha said, adding the government and local authorities have implemented solutions with short to long-term plans to show their commitment to tackling the problem.

The government, especially the Transport Ministry, is now planning to improve the province's mass transportation system to help curb the PM2.5 caused by traffic congestion, the premier said, adding the mass transport system will also be convenient for tourists.

"Chiang Mai is a big city, but it doesn't yet have rapid mass transit. It should have a monorail service, and that would benefit local commuters as well as help boost the economy," he said.

During the trip, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit proposed many development projects for the province's transportation.

Among them was one to replace the present mass transport service or red pickup trucks known in Thai as songthaew daeng with EVs.

The minister also proposed an outer ring road to link Chiang Mai Airport to popular tourist sites in the city. The route would be about 53km long and would help ease congestion in the city, said Mr Suriya.

The ministry also plans to construct Lanna Airport, the second Chiang Mai airport, on an 8,000-rai site in the San Kamphaeng district of Chiang Mai and Ban Thi district in neighbouring Lamphun province.

Another plan would see the introduction of a tourist bus service to seven popular sites including a night safari, Royal Park Rajapruek and Queen Sirikit Botanic Garden.

Mr Suriya said the Land Transport Department would find tour bus operators for the service.

Mr Srettha said he agreed with the ministry's projects to reduce congestion and the associated PM2.5.

"It is a well-planned policy. I believe it can help boost the public transportation service, and that will benefit the province's tourism sector," he said.

The premier also said he would contact Hun Manet, the prime minister of Cambodia, to discuss reducing PM2.5 caused by burning farmland.

Gistda reported at 8am on Thursday that 10 provinces were experiencing red-coded (seriously harmful) pollution levels.