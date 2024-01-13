Young share concerns with PM

Children and their family members throng Royal Thai Air Force Wing 6 at Don Mueang Airport on to catch a glimpse of air shows and displays of weapons on Children’s Day. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Thailand’s young people have voiced their concerns about education and they expect the prime minister to listen. And while Children’s Day features many fun activities, it also offers a chance for society to think about how it treats its younger members.

Adults may think that children do not have any concerns about their lives, nor do they worry about their futures. However, some young visitors to Government House did share the concerns they had with the Bangkok Post on Saturday.

Prite, a 13-year-old student at a public school, aspires to become a technician. Looking at the future development of the country, he envisions a more advanced nation. In particular, he emphasised the need for increased government support, especially in the realm of education, advocating for improvements in both quality and a diversity of subjects.

“In my definition, a flawless government involves the capacity to take care of and develop people’s well-being, especially providing a child with an education that has more practical and alternative subjects, such as handicrafts,” he said.

“Plus, I appreciate a free education since it can partially reduce household expenses. However, it would be better if the public school could reduce the schedule each day.

“I want to grow up in a developed country with a bright future. And I hope the government will make efforts to help improve the economic aspects of our futures so that people can lead better quality lives,” he added.

Bell, a 10-year-old girl enrolled in a public school, laments the unnecessary subjects and overloaded daily schedules that students must endure, casting a spotlight on the challenges she sees in the educational system.

“I expect to see the schedule eased, and equality of opportunity in welfare for everyone. I’d also like to see fewer unnecessary subjects that I am unlikely to use in the future. There should be alternatives,” she said.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s motto for this year’s Children’s Day was “Explore the world, think creatively, embrace diversity and jointly build democracy.”

Mr Srettha said he hopes all children enjoy their youth, that they remain curious and open-minded and learn to value diversity, which is important for building a democratic society.

As usual, a chance to sit in the PM’s office chair, was the highlight of the annual Children’s Day festivities at Government House.

Chanachot Saenbong or “Nong Chok”, a Mathayom 1 student from Wat Chomnimit School in Phra Pradaeng district of Samut Prakan, was the first to enter Government House. He got to sit in the chair.

He said he was impressed with the atmosphere. He also asked the Prime Minister, Uncle Nid, to stay in office and work for a long time, and wished him good health

Mr Srettha took photos with around 10 underprivileged children from various backgrounds. He had friendly conversations with the youngsters, and asked them a number of questions based on each child’s aptitude.

Mr Srettha said children are the future of the nation. He wants all children to receive a basic education. Their learning, ability and creative thinking must be promoted so that they can use their knowledge and ability to make a living for themselves and others. (Story continues below)

Members of Amnesty International Thailand mark Children’s Day by hanging a banner from a pedestrian bridge near the parliament building to call on the government to cease the prosecution and harassment of young activists and protesters. (Photo: Amnesty International Thailand Facebook)

Protest message

In a related development, Amnesty International Thailand used Children’s Day to call on the government to cease the prosecution and harassment of young activists and protesters. Members posed with placards and hung a cloth banner from a pedestrian bridge near the parliament complex at Kiak Kai in Bangkok.

According to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, at least 286 minors under age 18 have faced prosecution since the start of the youth-led pro-democracy movement in June 2020. Out of the 286 minors, 43 were under the age of 15, and an additional 20 were prosecuted for lese-majeste under Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

The country’s most high-profile young lese-majeste suspect, Thanalop “Yok” Phalanchai, also visited Government House on Children’s Day, seeking her chance to sit in the PM’s chair like other children. She was told she had to register in advance so she left.

Thanalop was held for 50 days in a juvenile detention centre last year on a charge of royal defamation before a court ordered her release. She was arrested on March 28, the same day that a 24-year-old man was caught spray-painting a “No 112” message on the wall of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok.

Police said at the time that they had a warrant to arrest the girl, who was accused of insulting the monarchy during a rally in October 2022 in front of Bangkok City Hall. She was 14 at the time. Her trial on the charge is still pending.