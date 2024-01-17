Govt wary of campaign to free Gaza hostages

Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara

The government has voiced disagreement with a recent campaign by the Israeli embassy calling for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said on Tuesday that the government disapproves of such a move, and he instructed the permanent secretary for foreign affairs to invite the Israeli ambassador to discuss the matter.

"The government is holding talks to secure the release of eight Thai hostages, so it does not want to create any problems that will cause any misunderstanding among parties involved in the conflict," Mr Parnpree said.

"Thailand is friends with every country... Most importantly, Thailand must ensure that all the Thai hostages are safe and can return home. We don't want any country to use Thailand as a platform to create conflict," the minister said.

Mr Parnpree also emphasised that the government is trying to find ways to help the Thai hostages by holding talks with countries that have offered to help.

Mr Parnpree was speaking from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, where he and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin are representing Thailand.

He said that Qatar's prime minister is also attending the WEF, so he will take the opportunity to hold talks with him as Qatar previously helped Thailand secure the release of Thai hostages.

Last Friday, the Israeli embassy launched a tuk-tuk banner campaign calling for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and to mark the 100th day of their captivity, which fell on Sunday.

One hundred tuk-tuks, each bearing a banner with the face, name and age of a current hostage along with a message in Thai and English that read "Bring Them Home", hit the streets from the Israeli embassy in Bangkok.

The motorised 3-wheelers will be seen on major streets around the city for three weeks.

Orna Sagiv, the Israeli ambassador, said the campaign aims to remind the public of those who remain captive in the Gaza Strip. The campaign is intended to raise global awareness, with different activities organised by Israeli embassies in various countries.

"Israel and Thailand have [had] a tight relationship for many years. Both of our people have been held hostage in this conflict. We are talking about 135 people, including eight Thai nationals.

"We want to ask every government, including Thailand, to help us [in] calling for their return," Ms Sagiv said.