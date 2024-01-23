Senator urges settlement of maritime border dispute

Senator Khamnoon Sitthisaman

Senator Khamnoon Sitthisaman called on the government on Monday to settle a dispute with Cambodia involving overlapping border areas in the Gulf of Thailand before pursuing talks on joint development of energy resources in the contested area.

His remarks come as the government prepares for talks between Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet, who is scheduled to visit Bangkok on Feb 7.

The joint development of a 26,000-square-kilometre energy-rich area in the gulf is said to be among the issues to be raised at the meeting. Some observers noted the talks should focus primarily on the joint development of energy resources to avoid straining ties.

But Sen Khamnoon wrote on his Facebook account that the maritime border issue should also be covered in the talks and finalised before negotiations on the joint development proceed. He added that the government must also place the nation's interest before others.

The senator expressed concerns that the negotiations would follow a framework based on the 2001 memorandum of understanding with Cambodia during the Thaksin administration to jointly develop parts of the overlapping area and to demarcate a maritime border.

He said although the Abhisit government decided to revoke the agreement, it was never actually cancelled, adding that the MoU is viewed by several international law experts as putting Thailand at a disadvantage.

Under the MoU, the maritime border demarcation and joint development must be carried out as an "indivisible package", with a Thailand-Cambodian Joint Technical Committee set up to discuss how to carry it out. Several rounds of talks have been held since, but no progress has been made, mainly because of the dispute over the maritime border demarcation.

The senator said the government will also be asked to address the issue before the Senate.