Major probe into meat smuggling

Smuggled pork displayed at the Customs Department, part of a 35-tonne shipment seized in September 2022. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Department of Special Investigation will examine three-years of meat import records and question agriculture officials in a major probe into meat smuggling.

Acting director-general Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam said on Tuesday the DSI would question agriculture officials about imports of pork, beef and chicken from Jan 1, 2021, until the present.

This questioning was prompted by the testimony of a man who surrendered to police at Don Mueang airport on returning from China on Monday, according to Pol Maj Nathapol Disayatham, chief of DSI interrogators.

The man, known as Hia Kao, was one of five people the DSI suspected of smuggling chicken feet to China.

Hia Kao admitted knowing officials at the Agriculture Ministry but denied all charges. He was released on condiitional bail of 200,000 baht, prohibited from leaving the country, Pol Maj Yutthana said.

The DSi released no further details.