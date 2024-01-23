B350m sweetener for Andaman provinces

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin makes his way to a press conference after the cabinet meeting in Ranong on Tuesday. (Photo: Government House)

The cabinet announced a 350 million baht development package for the Andaman coastal provinces after its meeting in Ranong on Tuesday to promote the government's land bridge project.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said after the meeting that six provinces along the Andaman coast will receive 350 million baht from the 2023 central budet to finance 13 projects. The provinces are Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The prime minister gave no details of the projects. The Public Relations Department said they included the improvement of piers on Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi in Phangnga and a jetty linking Ranong and Kawthaung in Ranong.

Mr Srettha said talks with opponents of the land bridge would be scheduled. Opponents have petitioned him to put the brakes on the megaproject, which they argue would damage the environment and their way of life if it goes ahead.

The Pheu Thai Party-led government has declared the land bridge a crucial project in drawing investors to Thailand to bolster the economy. Critics have called for caution, warning that global shipping lines have shown little interest in it as an alternative to using the Malacca Strait, because it would incur delays and additional freight movement costs.